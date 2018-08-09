A survey of drink prices shows men can buy health-damaging amounts of alcohol for less than 9 euro, and women for less than 6.

The findings are part of research by campaign group Alcohol Action Ireland.

The group's Price Survey finds Men can buy enough drink to put themselves past their weekly low risk threshold for alcohol - for as little as €8.49 and women for €5.49.

The survey conducted was conducted last month across four nationwide locations, two urban and two rural centres.

It finds cider products remain the cheapest, strongest alcohol products available in off licenses.

Beer products are the second cheapest just ahead of Wine and Spirit products such as Gin and Vodka.

Alcohol Action Ireland says drink is very affordable for most consumers, even in higher charging convenience shops.

The group says this demonstrates the urgent necessity to implement the Public Health Alcohol Bill including Minimum Unit Pricing.

It says this will ensure the low cost of the strongest, cheapest alcohol will be tackled.