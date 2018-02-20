The Herald newspaper says it was a "genuine mistake" that an ad for wardrobe specials appeared underneath a story about the murder of Joanne Lee in Dublin.

The body of the 38-year-old was discovered in a wardrobe in an apartment on the Ranelagh Road last week.

In a statement, the paper said that the ad space is left vacant until the end of the production process.

The statement explains: "This should of course be then checked to avoid any possible insensitivity or offence but this did not happen on this occasion, much to our regret.

"We would again apologise to the Lee family, some of whom contacted the paper, as well as our readers and the advertiser involved."