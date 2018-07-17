House Building Boom Underway Says Survey
A national survey has found the number of new homes being built has risen by 55% in the last twelve months.
Over 9,000 housing units under construction, two-thirds are in Leinster.
19,680 new residential addresses were added to the GeoDirectory database in 12 months to June.
The national list is compiled by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland.
Nearly 5% of homes are currently vacant, but the rate has fallen in most areas.
Some of the key findings of the report are:
- The national average house price stood at €273,206
- 52,520 residential properties were purchased in the 12 months to April 2018
- The national residential vacancy rate is 4.8 per cent with 21 out of 26 counties experiencing year-on-year declines in vacancy rates
- 9,251 buildings were classified as being under construction in June 2018, two-thirds of which were in Leinster
- Donegal had the highest proportion of its stock classified as holiday homes at 11.4 per cent