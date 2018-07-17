A national survey has found the number of new homes being built has risen by 55% in the last twelve months.



Over 9,000 housing units under construction, two-thirds are in Leinster.



19,680 new residential addresses were added to the GeoDirectory database in 12 months to June.



The national list is compiled by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland.



Nearly 5% of homes are currently vacant, but the rate has fallen in most areas.

Some of the key findings of the report are: