Dublin Fire Brigade is tending to a major gorse fire in Howth.

4 units are tending to the blaze that broke in the early hours of this morning.

They're warning on social media that more fires of this type can be expected with the current dry weather.

3 pumps and a water tanker are currently at #Howth fighting the gorse fires. Take care out in the countryside this weekend. It’s VERY dry!



BBQ in designated areas, take care disposing of cigarettes.



If your kids are exploring with friends, teach them the dangers of gorse fires pic.twitter.com/z1JsydPl6L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 9, 2018

2 photos of the current gorse fire in #Howth, we're expecting more fires of this type with the present dry weather #scorchio #Dublin #fire 📸 @NiallHassett pic.twitter.com/NrEyeog6B6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 9, 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade were alerted about the fire in the early hours of this morning: