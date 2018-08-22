Hozier, Mary Black, Roisin O and Liam O'Maonlai will perform at the Stand4Truth event this Sunday in solidarity with clerical abuse survivors.

Thousands of victims and supporters will gather at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance at the same time that Pope Francis celebrates mass in the Phoenix Park.

There will also be spoken word performances by theatre director Grace Dyas, poet Sarah Clancy and organiser and activist Colm O'Gorman before the crowd walks to the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street, where people can leave messages of support.

There will also be a commissioned art piece by artist, Will St. Leger.