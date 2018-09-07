A batch of hummus sold in Ireland is being recalled after a bacteria which causes an infection known as listeria was detected in the product.

The infection can cause flu-like symptoms or vomiting and diarrhoea in affected persons.

As a result, the Food Safety Authority has ordered the recall of the 180g Harvest Moon Natural Hummus pot with a best before date of September 16th 2018.

They say point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batch.