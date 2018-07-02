The Government will formally launch Ireland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council tonight.

Diplomats will take part in a two year campaign for a seat in 2021.

There's two seats up for grab then with Norway and Canada the countries Ireland will have to beat out.

U2 played Madison Square Garden last night with 153 UN ambassadors in the audience preparing for the launch of Ireland's bid for a seat.

I’m in New York with @simoncoveney to launch Ireland’s campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council. It’s a great opportunity to put Ireland at the heart of UN decision making & an important part of #GlobalIreland 2025 our plan to double the impact of our international presence pic.twitter.com/OUScmyfQBV — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 1, 2018

Bono welcomed the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, and after making multiple references to the Good Friday Agreement he addressed one of the key Brexit issues:

"We're very proud of our island of Ireland, they work very hard to protest our borderless island: are we up for a borderless island here?".

That gig was the warm up ahead of the official launch of the bid for a seat on the council later.

Government launching Ireland’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council in New York Today pic.twitter.com/0ye7VWIX5u — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 1, 2018

Tánaiste Simon Coveney believes Ireland has a compelling case.

"We are a country that I think a lot of other countries in the world can relate to: our story, our history is one of conflict, of a struggle for independence, of famine".

There's two seats up for grabs in 2021 with three countries in the running - Ireland, Norway and Canada.

We last held a seat in 2001 and officials are hopeful that 20 years on Ireland will be re-elected to the council.

However a grueling two year campaign is only just beginning.