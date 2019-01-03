Two Irish actors are up for the 'Rising Star' award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, BAFTA.

Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan are two of the five contenders in the category, which is voted for by the public.

But voting is only open to UK residents.

Huge news! The nomineees for the 2019 @EE Rising Star Award are:



Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Barry Keoghan

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright



— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 3, 2019

The academy says Buckley's "electrifying performance as Moll in 'Beast' is proof of her magnetic versatility as an actress".

On Keoghan, it says he "stole the show" in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', alongside Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

Barry Keoghan attending the British Independent Film Awards in London in December 2018 | Image: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images

The award honours a performer who has shown outstanding talent on the big screen in the past year.

Buckley hails from Co Kerry, while Dubliner Keoghan is also known to Irish audiences for his role in 'Love/Hate'.

The 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards are to take place in London on February 10th.