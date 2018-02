Former UKIP leader and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says an Irish exit from the EU is a possibility.

Mr Farage was speaking at a conference calling for an 'Irexit' in Dublin - which was attended by around 400 people.

He's called for "Irexit" campaigners to "mobilise" - despite opinion polls showing only about 10% of the public would back such a move.

Nigel Farage says Ireland's future lies outside the EU.