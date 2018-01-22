An Irish man and woman have been killed in separate incidents while on holiday.

20-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo died after being caught up in a flash-flood while kayaking in Ecuador.

He was among a group who got into difficulty in the River Abanico.

A search is continuing for three others who are missing, while a fifth member of the group has been found alive.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Meanwhile police in Thailand are investigating after a young Donegal woman died in a tragic accident there.

Louise Furey (27) from Glenties, who had been living on the Channel Islands, was holidaying in Koh Samui when she died in a fall from a hotel balcony.

Glenties Community Development Group has posted on Facebook, saying the town is "numb with shock".