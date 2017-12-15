After months of unrest and civil disputes within Irish Rail, resulting in industrial strikes across the country, Irish Rail staff are said to be unhappy after being given a €500 Dunnes Stores voucher as their Christmas Bonus.

Unions have come out to say that they are unhappy about the voucher is restricted to just one store, this apparently undermines the Labour Court recommendations.

This is after they had already received a 7.5% pay rise over three years and €500 worth of goodwill vouchers.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that concerns are now growing that workers could reject the recommendations leading to further strikes.