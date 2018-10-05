There's some bad news for stag and hen parties bound for the west in future.

Irish Rail has announced it's banning people from drinking alcohol on three Heuston routes to Galway and one to Westport on Friday's from next week.

It'll come into effect from October 12th, and Irish Rail say it's being introduced following regular reports of anti-social behaviour.

No alcohol will be sold by catering staff on the carriages, while customers caught drinking their own will have it confiscated.

The Galway services affected are the ones departing from Heuston at 11:25, 1:25 and 3:35.

There also won't be any booze on the 2:45 train from Heuston to Westport.