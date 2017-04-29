A world first medical trial in Cork could have the potential to see damaged hearts repaired with a single injection.

The low-dose insulin treatment appears to improve the recovery of heart attack patients.



The study was carried out on 47 people who had experienced large heart attacks.

The findings are being presented today at a major conference in Paris.

The research was led by Noel Caplice who is Professor of Cardiovascular Sciences at UCC and Consultant cardiologist at CUH:

