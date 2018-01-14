The Mistry family, the Weston family and John Gyaken have taken the top three spots in the 2018 Sunday Independent Rich List.

New entrants this year include Conor Mc Gregor and entrepreneur Tommy Kelly of eShopworld - worth €140m and €150m respectively.

The list estimates wealth based on stock market filings, documents in the companies registration office, annual reports and information disclosed in interviews.

The top 10 entrants increased their fortunes by more than €2bn over the past year.

The 10 wealthiest also have a collective estimated worth of over €50bn, compared with €47.9bn in 2017.

#1 €15.6bn The vast wealth of Pallonji Mistry and his family comes from his stake in Tata, the largest private conglomerate in India.

Mistry gave up his Indian passport and became an Irish citizen in 2003, on the basis of his marriage to Dublin-born Patsy Perin Dubash.

Their children, Cyrus, Shapoor, Aloo and Laila, are also citizens.

The bulk of the Mistry family wealth comes from a stake in Tata Sons - the holding company for the Tata group which owns interests ranging from Jaguar, Land Rover and Tetley tea to vast steel works.

#2 €8.1bn Dublin-born Hilary Weston is married to Galen Weston, Canada's second-richest man.

Hillary Weston recieves a degree of doctor of literature from UCD in 2009 | Image: James Horan/RollingNews.ie

The family owns a retail empire that includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland, the Loblaw grocery chain in Canada, and Selfridges in the UK.

#3 €5.8bn American private equity mogul John Grayken renounced his American citizenship in 1999 for tax purposes and became an Irish citizen.

Other notable entries on the list include:

#10 €1.92bn Limerick brothers John and Patrick each own 12% of their online payment business, Stripe.

Their firm also made a deal with online shopping giant Amazon last August.

#16 €1.15bn Michael O'Leary is the boss of Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair

#21 €845m Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton of U2

#114 €135m Enya, one of the most successful female musical artists in Ireland and Britain

#124 €122m Actor Liam Neeson

#246 €50m Three-time Oscar winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis

#247 €50m James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan

#248 €49m Live Aid organiser and activist Bob Geldof