It could soon be illegal to fill a paddling pool or water your garden during the heatwave.

Irish water says it’s consulting with its legal team to impose a so called ‘hose pipe ban’ after supplies fell again overnight.

It comes after supplies fell again last night with 120 water supplies at risk around the country and almost 30 on restriction.

Under the Water Supply Act 2007, Irish Water has the powers to impose a so called 'hose pipe ban'.

This would make it illegal for people to use a hose for things like watering your garden, filling a paddling pool or cleaning windows and patios.

Here is the full list of things you can't do during a hosepipe ban:

watering a ‘garden’ using a hosepipe;

cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe;

cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds) using a hosepipe;

filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe

cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

People could face prosecution if they're caught out and face a fine of €125, but Kate Gannon from Irish Water says it's not about punishing people: 'For us it's not about that. We just want to ensure that we get immediate water conservation benefits'.

A hose pipe ban has already been brought in in the north as temperatures reached a high of 32 degrees at Shannon Airport yesterday - the hottest temperature since 1976.

Met Eireann has extended its yellow heat warning until tomorrow night, while The Department of Agriculture, has extended its red fire warning until at least midday on Monday 2nd July.

People are being urged to conserve water, to take shorter showers, not to wash their car or water their garden and to avoid filling paddling pools everyday.