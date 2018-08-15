The Education Minister is congratulating Leaving Cert students on their exam results.

More than 57,000 students across the country will be finding out what they got in the state exams this morning.

Results will be released by schools this morning, and will be available online from noon.

A helpline will open at 10am for anyone who's not happy with their results.

The 2018 results are 'broadly in line' with last year, according to the State Examinations Commission.

There have been improvements in the grades achieved in higher level maths and science subjects.

Speaking ahead of the results being released, Minister Richard Bruton said today marks the culmination of years of hard work for the 'class of 2018'.

He observed: “For students who may not have done as well as you might have hoped, don’t panic, take time to consider all your options and remember that there are a number of routes now available to lead you to your chosen career.

"Whatever your results today – there are plenty of opportunities for you."

The Leaving Cert helpline will be available on 1800 265 165 from 10am.