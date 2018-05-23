A memorial fund set up to help the family of murdered student Jastine Valdez has exceeded €100,000.

The 'Go Fund Me' account had an initial target of just €10,000.

The body of the 24-year-old student was discovered on Monday in Rathmichael, south Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating whether the man suspected of killing her, Mark Hennessey, went on a drink and drug binge just hours after her death.

He was shot dead by gardaí in Cherrywood on Sunday.

A note inside his black Nissan Qashqai car led gardaí to Ms Valdez's body.

She was reported missing by her parents following a report of a woman being forced into a car near Enniskerry on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil for Ms Valdez in her home village on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information.



Officers are particularly interested in the whereabouts of a blue shoulder bag and an Apple Mini iPad belonging to her.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána