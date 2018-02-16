Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they're splitting up, after 2-and-a-half years of marriage and 7 years as a couple.

In a statement, the couple said their decision was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year".

They insist they would have handled the separation privately, but didn't want people to gossip.

Aniston and Theroux first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder and began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015.

The statement says:

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”