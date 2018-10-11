The jury in the trial of a Roma fan accused of a serious assault on Liverpool fan Sean Cox has been shown video footage of the alleged incident.

Filippo Lombardi denies attacking the father-of-three from Dunboyne in Co. Meath as he was making his way to a soccer match between the two sides last April.

He has previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.

Footage pieced together from CCTV, mobile phones and a BBC camera was shown to the jurors this afternoon.

The prosecuting barrister Neville Biddle said it shows a man knocking Sean Cox with a punch outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma last April.

It is his case that the accused, Filippo Lombardi, then raises a belt to shoulder height before striking the fallen Dunboyne man.

Mr. Lombardi denies being part of a joint attack on the father-of-three who was described in court today as an innocent bystander.