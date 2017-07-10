More than 50 per cent of medical graduates are female but only 7 per cent of consultant surgeons are women.

A report by the Royal College of Surgeons has found that there are a number of barriers to women entering and progressing surgical careers such as a lack of information and support during and after pregnancy.

It's aiming to provide these supports to encourage more women to consider careers as surgeons.

The RSCI has made 25 recommendations including encouraging students, help for surgeons who are parents, advice on work-life balance and ensuring they've better access to and support for training fellowships abroad, which are often needed to progress their careers.

Deborah McNamara, Consultant surgeon and Chair of the RCSI Working Group on Gender Diversity, says women also need female surgical mentors.

The RCSI is to work closely with the HSE on the issue and will publish an annual report on the progress made.

It says that a better gender balance will help everyone.

Nicole Gernon reports: