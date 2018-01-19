Children are now apparently more likely to want to be a YouTube blogger than movie star.

The survey of 7 to 11 year olds shows gender stereotyping still plays a part in shaping aspirations, for girls the top choice is teacher followed by vet and sportswoman.

According to the Educations and Employers charity, the most common career aspiration overall was to work in sports, followed by teacher, vet and in fourth place was social media and gaming.

Toy unboxing videos have become incredibly popular amongst kids: