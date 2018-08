Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the 2018 International Rose of Tralee.



The Waterford Rose was selected as winner of the contest at the Festival Dome last night.



The 21 year old student is the first African-Irish woman to win the annual competition.

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher#RoseOfTralee pic.twitter.com/8cXlAJky7h — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) August 20, 2018