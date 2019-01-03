Luas operators say technicians are working on restoring its website, after it was hacked overnight.

Anyone going onto the website this morning was been greeted with a message describing the attack, with the tram operator being held to ransom for one Bitcoin.

It's claimed the hacker emailed the company some time ago saying that there was security holes, with no reply.

The attacker threatened to 'publish all data and send emails to users' if they refuse to pay one Bitcoin within 5 days - that's around 3,400 euro.

A team of engineers has taken the website offline completely as they look into the issue.

The #Luas website is down at the moment. We will be using this forum only for travel updates should the need arise. We have technicians working on this issue. NF — Luas (@Luas) January 3, 2019



