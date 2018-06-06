Over 120-thousand students will start their Leaving and Junior Cert exams this morning in 5,000 test centres across the country.

English is the first paper for everyone - those sitting the Applied Leaving have it combined with communications.

It's also the first time that a new course in Politics and Society will be tested in 41 pilot centres.

A record 37 per cent have registered to sit higher level Leaving Cert maths, up from about 20 per cent in 2011.

There is also a rise in the number of students who have applied to sit higher level exams in the Leaving Cert for many other subjects.

If you're doing the #LeavingCert keep in mind that I missed Guns N Roses at Slane in 1992 because according to my folks it was too close to my L.C. The bitterness has simmered within me ever since and I still cry myself to sleep at night. So, everything in perspective guys. — Joe Donnelly (@kildarejoe) June 5, 2018





to all the young students starting exams tomorrow I never did my leaving cert and thankfully never have regretted it it’s only one exam follow your dreams all will be good in your life do ur best good luck 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Neven Maguire (@nevenmaguire) June 5, 2018





📚 The very best of luck to everyone starting their Junior and Leaving Cert exams tomorrow! 🤞🏻 #COYGIG #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/4zsmrYLB4v — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 5, 2018



