English is first paper for all students

Over 120-thousand students will start their Leaving and Junior Cert exams this morning in 5,000 test centres across the country.

English is the first paper for everyone - those sitting the Applied Leaving have it combined with communications.

It's also the first time that a new course in Politics and Society will be tested in 41 pilot centres.

A record 37 per cent have registered to sit higher level Leaving Cert maths, up from about 20 per cent in 2011.

There is also a rise in the number of students who have applied to sit higher level exams in the Leaving Cert for many other subjects.