Robots designed and built by secondary school students using LEGO will be trying to solve the world's water problems in Dublin today.

Leinster's FIRST LEGO League finals are taking place at Dublin City University.

It's part of a global competition which spans over 80 different countries.

FIRST is an acronym for 'For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology' and seven teams from Dublin and Wicklow schools are due to compete in today's Leinster FIRST LEGO League finals.

The teams had to design, build and programme their robots from scratch - around this year's hydro-dynamics theme - to improve how people find, transport, use or dispose of water.

Ross Maguire of Irish education specialists Learnit, says the League encourages children to think like scientists and engineers, developing practical solutions to real world issues.

The Irish teams in this year's Leinster final have been developing apps to help people measure their water use ('If you measure it, you treasure it'), writing songs to inspire responsible water use ('Let it Flow') and even examining products that might convert urine back into drinking water!