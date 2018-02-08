International superstar Cher has taken her first steps in Irish politics.

This morning she urged the Taoiseach to bring an end to oil exploration in Irish waters.

Responding to a Green Party tweet, she gave her full backing to the Climate Emergency Measures Bill 2018 which is due for debate in the Dáil this afternoon.

Asked if she would encourage the Taoiseach to do the same, she was quick to reply #HELLTOTHEYES.

It seems the US singer's got us all when it comes to climate change - and following her intervention this morning, the Green's are calling on the Taoiseach to clarify if he believes in life after oil.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith expects the bill move forward today - despite the Government's opposition to it.