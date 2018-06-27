The MV Lifeline Rescue ship has docked in Malta after days stranded at sea.

The ship is carrying 234 people who were rescued from the Mediterranean.

The humanitarian vessel had been turned away from several ports as political tensions continue to rise across the EU over the migrant crisis.

The MV Lifeline, carrying 234 migrants, arrives at the Valletta port in Malta, 2706-2018. Image: Renata Brito/AP/Press Association Images

Finally, @MV_LIFELINE arrived in the port! Donate now for our next rescue missions: https://t.co/CWHWb1pTCv pic.twitter.com/h7Ep9OvTg5 — MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) June 27, 2018

Ireland is among eight European countries to have offered to take in some of the people on board – with Portugal, Malta, France, Italy and Spain also offering to help.

The Government has committed to relocating 25 of those on board the ship.

The Lifeline is the second humanitarian vessel that the Italian Government has refused to let dock since the country’s new anti-immigrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said private rescue vessels would no longer be welcome.

The Aquarius convoy was eventually allowed to dock in Spain.

After allowing the Lifeline to dock, Malta’s Prime Minister Kevin Muscat said his government, “took the lead on a solution before the situation escalated to a humanitarian crisis.”

He warned however that the small island nation was not legally obliged to take in the vessel.