It's likely Meghan Markle's mother will walk her down the aisle at the Royal Wedding this Saturday.

The latest reports suggest her dad won't be travelling because he needs heart surgery.

It was earlier understood he'd decided to go - despite concerns he'd embarrassed his daughter over photographs apparently posed with the paparazzi.

According to TMZ, Thomas Markle said that if doctors allow him to be discharged, he will fly to London ahead of the wedding.

1.3 million Irish people tuned in to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. Will you be watching this Saturday?