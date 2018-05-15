Emergency services are attending the scene of an incident at Howth Junction train station, leading to major disruption to rail services this morning.

There are no DARTs between Malahide/Howth and Harmonstown.

Irish Rail says Northern Commuter services are operating from Newry/Dundalk/Drogheda to Malahide only.

Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets but significant capacity issues expected — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 15, 2018

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets but major delays are expected.

Irish Rail said: "These arrangements are likely to continue throughout the morning peak. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."