It follows an incident at Howth Junction this morning

Emergency services are attending the scene of an incident at Howth Junction train station, leading to major disruption to rail services this morning.

There are no DARTs between Malahide/Howth and Harmonstown.

Irish Rail says Northern Commuter services are operating from Newry/Dundalk/Drogheda to Malahide only.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets but major delays are expected.

Irish Rail said: "These arrangements are likely to continue throughout the morning peak. We apologise for the inconvenience caused." 

 