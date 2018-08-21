At least 4 units of Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade are dealing with a major blaze at a recycling centre near Rathcoole in County Dublin

The alarm was raised shortly after midnight and has caused extensive damage to the plant near Greenogue Business Park.

The fire is visible to drivers on the N7 at Rathcoole and motorists are being warned it may affect visibilty.

Local residents are being urged to close their windows due to heavy smoke: 