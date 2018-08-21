Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade are dealing with a major blaze at a recycling centre near Rathcoole in County Dublin

The alarm was raised shortly after midnight and has caused extensive damage to the plant near Greenogue Business Park.

The fire is visible to drivers on the N7 at Rathcoole and motorists are being warned it may affect visibilty.

Local residents are being urged to close their windows due to heavy smoke:

4 fire engines, turntable ladder and senior officers on scene at the #GreenogueFire, large amounts of recycling material on fire. 1st 999 call at 00:05 hrs #Dublin #fire #Rathcoole #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/v45GWyMkc0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018





We're asking everyone down wind of the #GreenogueFire to close windows as a precaution and again we're asking drivers not to be distracted by the smoke plume on the N7 or @M50Dublin #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/hZKna1UEnt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018









