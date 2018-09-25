There are just over three weeks to wait until Making a Murderer Part 2.

Netflix has announced that the follow-up to the award-winning documentary series will be released globally on October 19th.

The 10 new episodes will examine what's been happening to Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey since the last series concluded and look at the post-conviction process.

Both men claim they were wrongfully convicted of the murder of Theresa Halbach - and Dassey had his conviction overturned in 2016.

Writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said: "Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice

"Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit."