A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a baby girl last year.

10-weeks-old Doriana Kluska from Clondra in Longford died at Temple Street Children's Hospital on June 4th last year.

An inquest into the infant's death heard that, following a post-mortem, the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan gave the cause of death as acute subdural hemorrhage.

The inquest was adjourned pending a Garda investigation.

Early this morning, a man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were arrested in separate locations in Naas and Dublin in connection with the baby's death.

Both have been taken to Longford Garda Station.

They are being detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.