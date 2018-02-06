Michael Hunt was arrested near where the singer was scheduled to perform

A man has been arrested in the US after it was discovered that he had planned to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey.

43-year-old Michael Hunt was arrested on Saturday night in Orlando, a block away from where Del Rey was scheduled to perform.

At the time of his arrest, police found that he was in possession of tickets to the concert and had a knife.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Hunt frequently used his Facebook page to profess his obsession with the 32-year-old singer.

Officers had received a tip-off from a caller who said Hunt had shared "cryptic and threatening" social media posts about Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, the newspaper reported.

An Orlando Police spokesman said: "When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife.

"At no time was he able to make contact with (Del Rey)."

Del Rey thanked fans who attended her Orlando gig for "keeping the energy high".