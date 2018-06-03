A 27 year old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father of four, in a row in a pub in Mitchelstown earlier this weekend.

Michael Dineen of Ard Mhuilanne, Mitchelstown was charged at a special sitting of Mallow District Court with the murder of Patrick O'Donnell at Willie Andies Bar, New Square Mitchelstown, on June 1st.

Detective Sargeant James O'Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution; and told the court that Mr Dineen made no reply to the charge, when it was put to him.

Mr Dinneen was remanded in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 8th.