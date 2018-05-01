A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Co. Sligo has been released without charge.

30 year old Natalia Karaczyn, has been missing from her home in Crozon Park since Sunday morning.

A 32 year old man was arrested yesterday, but he was released without charge this morning.

Investigations are continuing into her disappearance which Gardai are treating as suspicious.

Natalia's home has been sealed off and a forensic exam's been carried out.