A man has died following a fire at an apartment in Dublin.

He was rescued from the building off Benburb Street by Firefighters at around 9pm last night.

Our thoughts are with the man's family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 2, 2019

He was given advanced life support at the scene.

However, he was later pronounced dead at the Mater Hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.