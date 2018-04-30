Carlow gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision in Bagenalstown.

It happened at Dunleckney at around 9.00am on Sunday.

A male driver (33) was seriously injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall.

He was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and later transferred to St James Hospital in Dublin - where he died on Sunday night.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Carlow garda station on 059-913-6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 18000-666-111 or any garda station.