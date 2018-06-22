Updated 13:05

A man has appeared in court charged with an alleged sexual assault in west Dublin.

A woman in her 20s, believed to be in the country as a a tourist, told Gardaí she was attacked shortly after midnight.

The assault is alleged to have happened in Corduff Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detectives sealed off the area for a forensic examination and have been trawling through CCTV in the area.

This morning a 30-year-old man appeared in court charged with rape.

The court heard the man was arrested on Wednesday and made no reply when he was charged last night at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Details of the alleged rape were heard this afternoon when the accused man made an application for bail.

A garda told the Judge it will be alleged he had met the woman on Tuesday night and went together to a park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

There, it will be alleged he forced her to have sex with him and was violent towards her during the attack.

It will be alleged he said ‘Do what you’re told or I’ll kill you’ and made her believe he had a knife and would slice her into little pieces.

It will also be alleged he attempted to strangle her with her own scarf and afterwards told her it she was lucky he didn’t cut her up.

Judge David McHugh refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again until next Thursday.

He warned the media that reporting restrictions are in place and nothing can be reported that could identify the alleged injured party or the defendant.

Detectives are urging any witnesses who may have noticed suspicious activity around the park on Wednesday evening to contact them.