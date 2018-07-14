

A man is due in court next week in connection with the disorder in Derry.

A 22 year old has been charged with 3 counts of possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

He has also been charged with riotous behaviour, making petrol bombs, possession of petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances.

He's due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Monday.



Meanwhile, Tanaiste Simon Coveney has met political, community and youth leaders working to end rioting and violence, on a visit to the city today.