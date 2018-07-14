Man Due in Court in Connection With Derry Disorder
A man is due in court next week in connection with the disorder in Derry.
A 22 year old has been charged with 3 counts of possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.
He has also been charged with riotous behaviour, making petrol bombs, possession of petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances.
He's due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Monday.
Meanwhile, Tanaiste Simon Coveney has met political, community and youth leaders working to end rioting and violence, on a visit to the city today.
Great to meet @PoliceServiceNI officers in #Derry today to thank them for their service at the end of a difficult week. pic.twitter.com/wSDqZMK8Qj— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 14, 2018