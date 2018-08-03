A man's been arrested after cannabis resin was seized in north inner-city Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search on a house this morning in an intelligence led operation.

The Special Crime Task Force, within the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, were involved.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of up to €33,000, were seized and the man arrested.

He is currently being held at Mountjoy garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.