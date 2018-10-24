A man who stabbed and scalded his partner in Limerick two years ago has been jailed for seven and a half years.

30 year old Colin Ryan of St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Simone Lee.

The court heard Gardaí discovered a bloodbath when they called to a flat at Hassett's Villas in the city on November 27th 2016.

39 year old Simone Lee was semi-naked, unconscious and suffering burn, stab and scald injuries.

Judge Tom O'Donnell imposed a nine-and-half-year sentence on Colin Ryan - suspending the final two years.