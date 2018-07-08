A man has died following an alleged altercation at a pub in Limerick at around 11.55pm yesterday.

It's understood the 24 year old man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed at a premises on Sexton Street north.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time shortly before 1am at University Hospital Limerick.

A post mortem is due to be carried out later this morning.

The area has been sealed off for a forensic examination and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.