A man's body has been discovered at a house in Douglas in Cork city this morning.

It's understood the death of the man is being treated as suspicious.

The body of the man in his 60s was discovered at around 8:30am in the Galway's Lane area of Douglas.

The scene has been persevered for a technical examination and the body remains at the scene.

The State Pathologist has also been informed.

Gardaí say a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

They're appealing for anyone who was in the Galway's Lane area of Douglas between 10.00pm on Sunday night and 8:30am on Monday morning to contact Togher garda station on 021-4947-120, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.