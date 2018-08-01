A man in his 40s has been stabbed in Dublin.

Part of his ear was also found close to the scene at Whitefriar Gardens in the city.

Gardai are investigating the discovery of part of an ear off Whitefriar street in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/y0kUD0NZ47 — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 1, 2018

It happened just before 10am and he was taken to hospital where he's understood to be stable.

This man lives nearby:

An investigation is underway and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.