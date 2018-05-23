It's emerged that the man believed to have murdered Jastine Valdez was fatally shot by Gardaí while sitting in his car.



The new details about the shooting of Mark Hennessy have emerged in a statement from the Garda watchdog GSOC.



The Garda watchdog, which is investigating the incident, says the 40 year old was shot while sitting in the driver seat of his Nissan Qashqai, at the Cherrywood Business Park last Sunday.



Investigators found a stanley knife in the vehicle, and his body had evidence of self-harming.





They say Mark Hennessy was shot once in the shoulder, with the bullet entering his torso causing fatal injuries.



In a statement, GSOC investigators say they are collecting video footage from a Garda traffic car at the scene, and from CCTV cameras surrounding the area.

