He's been sentenced to 3 years

A woman who was beaten unconscious by her husband while she was pregnant says shes relieved he has been jailed for three years.

Muhammed Tajik, a martial arts fighter from Afghanistan, attacked Susan Walmsley in their Dublin 6 apartment two years ago.

 

The court heard he broke her jaw after flying into a rage over a burnt pizza.

Susan gave this reaction to the sentence outside court afterwards: