A woman who was beaten unconscious by her husband while she was pregnant says shes relieved he has been jailed for three years.



Muhammed Tajik, a martial arts fighter from Afghanistan, attacked Susan Walmsley in their Dublin 6 apartment two years ago.

A martial arts fighter has been jailed for three years for beating his pregnant wife unconscious in a Dublin flat in Dec 2015. The court heard he was angry because she'd started a new job and he attacked her following an argument over a burnt pizza. — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) December 11, 2017

The court heard he broke her jaw after flying into a rage over a burnt pizza.



