The fifth largest ship in the world is arriving into Dublin this afternoon.

The 315 metre long MSC Meraviglia is the largest cruise ship to ever call in Ireland.

She is making her maiden visit to Dublin today before heading on to Cork.

MSC cruises' director of sales Steve Williams said the ship makes for an unforgettable sight.

“I think they have had a record number of visitors coming out to see her go into Scotland and I am sure Dublin will be no exception,” he said.

“I don’t think you will miss her because if you look up the Liffey there will be this huge, huge ship towering over the city.

“So I am sure lots of people will come down to view her and take pictures.”

The ship can host almost 6,000 people across 19 decks and 12 different dining areas.

She is arriving in from Glasgow before continuing on her journey to Cork and Southampton, and then returning to her home port of Hamburg.

Mr Williams said she is packed full of the very latest in cutting edge technology, with one “really amazing feature” standing out above the rest:

"Through the heart of the ship you have the Galleria Meraviglia, which is best described as a large high street which has a 96 metre LED roofed dome,” he said

“It projects all different scenes, virtual sunrises and sunsets and starry skies at night."

The ship is 315 metres long, 43 metres wide and 65 metres high, weighing in at 171,598 tonnes.