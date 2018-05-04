Today's date is being celebrated with a special Star Wars festival in Co Kerry.

The county served as a backdrop for key sequences in both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, most famously the Skelligs.

This week's 'May the Fourth Be With You' will take place across the villages of Ballyferriter, Portmagee, Ballinskelligs and Valentia Island.

Events include drive-in movie screenings, location tours, a photo exhibition and even a Star Wars-themed céilí.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, said this morning: "[The weather is] looking promising - it's dry, and the sun is desperately trying to come out.

"We're very enthusiastic - we've had huge interest from fans right across the globe."

She added: "For us, the whole idea is that we want to invite fans from around the world to come and see this magnificent Irish landscape on the Wild Atlantic Way that inspired these movie-makers to choose Ireland and to give it a starring role."