The mayor of Dublin says the capital is taking steps to become a "bully-free city".

Mícheál MacDonncha made the prediction as it was confirmed this morning that Dublin will host next year's World Anti-Bullying Forum.

The organisers say teachers and young people will be able to attend the international event, and learn about the latest initiatives to tackle bullying.

James O'Higgins Norman is director of the National Anti-Bullying Centre at DCU.

He thinks education can help create a bully free environment: