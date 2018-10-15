The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant.

Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan and Prince Harry are "very pleased" to announce the news.

The baby's due next Spring.

Harry and Meghan have just arrived in Sydney for the start of a 16-day trip.

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018











